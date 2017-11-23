Cologne v Arsenal

Cologne take on Arsenal on Thursday 23rd November, 2017, with kickoff at 18:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Normally the sort of team that gets drawn with Barcelona, Juventus and the Monstars (from Space Jam), Arsenal have finally found a way to not get put into a group of death in Europe. Their method is simple, go to the Europa League, where there are no giants to speak of, and death is but a temporary rest before the second half of the season, when you declare the competition ‘mickey mouse’.

Cologne are one of the smaller big teams in Germany, which is obviously not a sentence that makes any sense, but that’s the way football is sometimes.

