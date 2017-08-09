Colchester v Aston Villa

Colchester take on Aston Villa on Wednesday 9th August, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

While we are sure the FA really need the money they get from the endless renaming of the League Cup, it does seem like these days it is becoming less important and recognisable as a result of the revolving door of title sponsors. Villa and Colchester meet in what is currently the Carabao Cup, and if you really care who wins you probably support one of those two teams, given the distance between them and the final.

Still, it’s a nice game to sit and drink a beer too, and will give us an idea as to whether Villa might go up this term.

Colchester v Aston Villa is LIVE on Sky Sports.