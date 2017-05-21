Cleethorpes v South Shield

Cleethorpes take on South Shields on Sunday 21st May, 2017, with kickoff at 12:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

There may be some games featuring bigger names in terms of both players and teams, but there are no more important games from a supporter point of view than the two FA finals taking place today. The FA Vase Final is not one you might be familiar with, but for Cleethorpes and South Shields this game represents the culmination of a lot of hard work, and maybe a dream come true by the end.

This is the first game of the day too, so if you want a preparatory affair before what might be lukewarm fare later, enjoy.

Cleethorpes v South Shields is LIVE on BT Sport 1.