Chorley v Fleetwood Town

Chorley take on Fleetwood Town on Monday 6th November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

The FA Cup continues to throw up treats like a drunk outside a kebab shop, with today’s special being Chorley versus Fleetwood Town. If you managed to contain your excitement reading that sentence, you’re safe, as the ninety minutes are unlikely to be more nerve wracking than anything else you experience this week, given the context.

Obviously it’s nice for these sides to make it to the next round, but this competition will once again be won by a team from the top eight of the Premier League.

