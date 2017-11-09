Chester v Wrexham

Chester take on Wrexham on Wednesday 9th November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

Prior to the international break most of the Premier League clubs are going to be licking their wounds and waving farewell to their players, as the nations they represent call upon their sons, but in the lower divisions there is no respite. Chester and Wrexham must dance for us like we’ve been captured by that guy from Star Wars who looked like Boris Johnson, someone the Hutt?

Anyway, this is going to be your only choice for a bit of domestic, team on team action this evening so enjoy it if you need the footballing fix. Should be a decent contest.

Chester v Wrexham is LIVE on BT Sports.