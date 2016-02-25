Chester v Tranmere

Chester take on Tranmere on Friday 3rd March, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45.

The fall of Tranmere isn’t quite an epic, but for a side that used to hang in the Championship it must be a bit of a chastening time, as they currently enjoy a berth in the top level of non-League football. There is a chance Rovers can make the playoffs this term, sitting as they do in the playoff places and feeling good, and they aren’t exactly facing a team in great form this evening either.

Chester have lost four of their last five games, and sit in the bottom-middle of the table with no real direction at the time of writing.

