Chester v Gateshead

Chester take on Gateshead on Saturday 11th February, 2017, with kickoff at 12:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

This is a solidly upper mid-table clash from the National League, with Chester taking on a Gateshead side four places above them in the standings. The team in eighth also are on a run of form the virtually mirrors the team in twelfth, with Chester losing three and winning one of their last five, and Gateshead winning three and losing one in the same period.

It’ll be a tough ask for Chester, but it’s far from impossible, and they aren’t far enough back to think about writing this season off just yet.

