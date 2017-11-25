Chester v Dagenham and Redbridge

Chester take on Dagenham on Saturday 25th November, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

As is so often the case these days, your weekend of football kicks off with a game from the National League, which is not technically the football league, but the top division outside of that. While there may be some diehards who are willing and happy to sit down with six or more hours of hoofball, the majority simply don’t have the time or stamina, meaning games like this can be ignored a touch.

The Daggers are having a good year, in fairness, but Chester are doing about as well as James Corden at a feminist weight watchers meeting.

