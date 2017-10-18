Chelsea v Roma

Chelsea take on Roma on Wednesday 18th October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Two of the grand old cities send their representatives to meet in London, but they could not be more historically different. While Chelsea have an association with the National Front and a group of fans very much still infected with that plague, Roma are the socialist club in their home town, opposite the fascist types over at Lazio, of which Paulo Di Canio is the most famous here.

Politics won’t matter of course, but what will is the fact Roma were forced to sell some of their stars over the summer, while Chelsea could drop hundreds of millions for fun.

