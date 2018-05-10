Charlton v Shrewsbury

Charlton take on Shrewsbury on Thursday 10th May, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Getting into the Championship is not as lucrative as making the Premier League, and the division itself is tougher than week old pork, but it’s still a massive prize for these two teams. They approach it from vastly different directions, with one coming from below and Charlton not long ago a Premier League team, but fundamentally it will be a game both teams try their hardest to win.

For the home side, there is the added conundrum of whether you go for the gusto in this leg or play it safe and look to nick it in the second.

