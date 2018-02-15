Celtic v Zenit

Celtic take on Zenit on Thursday 15th February, 2018, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The biggest, baddest team in Scotland is in action this evening, against a team owned by dodgier folk that you’d find drinking tea with Bricktop, if we’re honest. Celtic are far more fun under Brendan Rodgers than they ever were before, and his focus on youth is refreshing, but we should still not expect too much against the evil Russian empire.

Zenit had a better team before FFP of course, but the flip side to that is the fact they only tend to attract true mercenaries, and playing for a cheque will never look as good as playing for a team you really care about.

