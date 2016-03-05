Celtic v St Mirren

Celtic take on St Mirren on Sunday 5th March, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 5.

Celtic have not lost a game in the Scottish Premier League this season, drawing once and winning the remaining games to hold a frankly ridiculous advantage at the top of the table. By contrast, St Mirren have taken 20 points from their last 25 games in the division down and are bottom of the table for their efforts, so this can be considered something of a challenge.

If St Mirren were to win the game, it would probably be considered one of the greatest shocks in footballing history, so you should watch it for that reason if no other.

