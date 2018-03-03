Celtic v Greenock Morton

Celtic take on Greenock on Saturday 3rd March, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The game of the weekend is probably not a Scottish FA Cup Quarter Final, if we’re honest. If the away team were to win, on the other hand, this would be the biggest result north of the border in some time, and definitely justify the spot on the box, but we’ll have to wait and see if Greenock Morton can really hang with mighty Celtic.

Just for perspective, no Scottish Premier League team managed to beat Celtic last year, period. If that doesn’t tell you the scale of Morton’s task, nothing will.

Celtic v Greenock is LIVE on Sky Sports.