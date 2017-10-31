Celtic v Bayern

Celtic take on Bayern on Tuesday 31st October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Poor Bayern will have to cope without two of their better players in this game, with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller both absent, and I’m sure we all feel sorry for them, especially when you consider they paid literally nothing for the pair and took one from their domestic rival. Celtic, in contrast, have no World Cup winners to call upon, and will probably be pissing themselves at Jupp Heynckes’ ‘worries’.

Bayern should win here, without a shadow of a doubt. If they don’t there are no excuses for a club of their size, missing forwards or not, and both managers know that.

