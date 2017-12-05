Celtic v Anderlecht

Celtic take on Anderlecht on Tuesday 5th December, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Outside of a home loss to Anderlecht, there are very few things that could happen this evening to make this an interesting game. Brendan Rodgers could deliver a pre-match speech about the value of making sure you always do the right thing and have a picture of Brendan Rodgers on your person to ensure good luck, I suppose, but outside of such a thing, this will probably go as planned.

Anderlecht only need a five or six goal swing, away, against a team that hasn’t lost in so long that they’ve forgotten it’s possible, so, enjoy!

