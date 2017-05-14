Carlisle v Exeter

Carlisle take on Exeter on Sunday 14th May, 2017, with kickoff at 18:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 2.

The League One playoffs kick off today with Carlisle versus Exeter, and the majority of headlines so far have surrounded Exeter fans having to travel a long way and being unhappy about that fact. That seems slightly surprising, as neither Exeter’s location or Sky’s habit of televising games is a new thing, or it would to anyone who hasn’t been to that part of the world and actually conversed with the locals at least.

This is only the start of their journey, but the road isn’t long ahead and they can see the destination from here.

