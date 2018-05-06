Cardiff v Reading

Cardiff take on Reading on Sunday 6th May, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sport.

This is actually a fantastic pick by the TV people for their televised game, as it could be all, or it could be nothing for the teams involved. Cardiff could finish the season in second place and secure automatic promotion, or drop into the playoffs where competition is fierce, and their disappointment will surely make their task even harder.

As for Reading, they are ok right now, but need to win to be sure they don’t get relegated, so it could be a fantastic game, as we said. Or a nervy affair with nothing but fear…

