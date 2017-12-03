Cardiff v Hull

Cardiff take on Hull on Saturday 3rd December, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Cardiff has a fairly brief Premier League history, sitting behind Swansea in terms of overall level of success, but they at least don’t have what Hull do. The Tigers came up, embarrassed themselves in a number of ways, hired a manager who went on to do better elsewhere and promptly exited stage lower, to disappear back into the most competitive league in Europe.

If you want to have a little punt on this one, Cardiff are many points and places ahead of their guests, and playing at home, so if you like your money I’d be tempted to say put it on the bluebirds.

