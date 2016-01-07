Cambridge v Leeds

Cambridge take on Leeds on Monday 8th January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

Leeds used to be a team capable of winning things, and then a man called Peter Risdale came along and ruined it all, relegating one of Britain’s grand old clubs to years of mediocrity and financial instability. While the fans and players suffered, Risdale went on unharmed, to other clubs that also ended up bankrupt, leaving Leeds to pick up his crappy pieces and soldier on.

Today the whites face a side from the lower leagues that probably won’t win, but definitely can’t be written off either, and that should make for an interesting game.

Cambridge v Leeds is LIVE on BT Sport 2.