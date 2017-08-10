Bury v Sunderland

Bury take on Sunderland on Thursday 10th August, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The season continues to continue (it’s been a long day, alright?) with the Carabao Cup, that used to be the Milk/Carling/League/Tetley/Coca-Cola/John’s House of Magical Pastrami Cup, in days gone by. Sunderland are in the first round after getting relegated last term, and have to face a Bury team that might view this as a chance to slay a giant.

If Sunderland lose it will set the fans up for a few days of misery and complaint, but after last season they at least have some practice in disappointment, which is a real shame for such a great club.

