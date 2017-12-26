Burton v Leeds

Burton take on Leeds on Tuesday 26th December, 2017, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

It’s pretty mad to think about where these two clubs were a couple of decades ago, given that today they meet as peers in the Championship. Obviously a lot of that comes down to the terrible mismanagement at Leeds for the longest time, but Burton deserve huge credit for getting it just as right as Leeds got it wrong.

If the home team get a win it will be a great present, and the away fans will be right to think back and wonder what happened to the team that used to take on the Barcelonas of the world in the Champions League.

