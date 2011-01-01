Burnley v Newcastle

Burnley take on Newcastle on Monday 30h October, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

This Monday night you get all the glamour and glitz of a night out with the Geordie Shore tangerines, as Newcastle come to Burnley for a match that sounds like a TV show in the background of Emmerdale. The Burnley boss has been waxing lyrical about his hatred of diving this week, proving again you can’t take the little Englander out of him however hard you try, and here’s hoping he loses to a dodgy penalty this evening.

There are rumours that the Magpies will be taken over soon, so the crowd should be excited about that at least, after years of Mike Ashley.

