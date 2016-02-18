Burnley v Lincoln

Burnley take on Lincoln on Saturday 18th February, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

The most interesting tie of the weekend is a title you will give to whichever game suits your specific needs, and if what you want from the FA Cup is a giant killing then this is the one for you. Lincoln are going great guns in the National League, top of the table by three points and with eight wins in the last ten games they come into this one feeling like they can beat anyone.

Today, their anyone is Burnley, a side the big teams struggle against. How Sean Dyche sets up when his team is favourite will be interesting to see.

