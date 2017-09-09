Burnley v Crystal Palace

Burnley take on Palace on Sunday 9th September, 2017, with kickoff at 13:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

This might not be the most glamorous game of the day, but there is a good chance it will decide more than the other offerings at least. Both of these sides have a chance of being in contention for the drop at the end of the season, although that really shouldn’t be the case for a Palace team with a fair few expensive internationals in the team really.

Sean Dyche will fancy his team here, and they haven’t suffered too much from losing Michael Keane to ‘big club’ Everton yet either, so things are looking decent for the claret and blues.

Burnley v Palace is LIVE on Sky Sports.