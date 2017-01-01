Bromley v Ebbsfleet

Bromley take on Ebbsfleet on Monday 1st January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

On the face of things this is a very even game between two well-matched teams, but look closer and you’ll see that’s not really the case. While they both have 38 points and sit in the ninth and tenth spot respectively, Bromley have lost three and drawn two of their last five, while the team most people probably unconsciously call ‘International’ have won their last couple of games.

Both are capable of getting three points here of course, but with those differing fates it is hard to know who is more likely to, and that makes it exciting.

