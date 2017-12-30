Bristol City v Wolves

Bristol City take on Wolves on Saturday 30th December, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

First versus second in the Championship should always float your boat if you are a fan of football, as the game is as unpredictable in its result as it is in terms of who will play. This is not Germany, Spain, Italy, France or Scotland, where the winner of the league is about as obvious as Nigel Farage’s lies, and as a result this is one of the best top table clashes year in, year out.

Whoever wins will be delighted to round off their year in style, and with the top side away this really could be the best game of the weekend from any division. Don’t miss it.

Bristol City v Wolves is LIVE on Sky Sports.