Bristol City v Middlesbrough

Bristol City take on Boro on Saturday 2nd December, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Finally, we have a high level match from the Championship, with two teams on the threshold of the play-off places facing off in a game that could be crucial to their season. Between them Boro and City have lost just three of their last ten games, with the West Coast outfit in fifth and the former Premier League team in seventh, five points behind their hosts.

Whoever wins will be delighted, but a loss for City could really hurt their momentum for the second half of the season, what with them being at home and ahead.

