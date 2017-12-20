Bristol City v Man Utd

Bristol City take on Man Utd on Wednesday 20th December, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

While their neighbours may want to rotate for this competition, United are in a situation where they really have no choice but to go all out for every cup and trophy available. That is obviously because they aren’t going to win the league or Champions League, but also because their manager knows there is a chance this will be his last season at a really big team, having exhausted all those options already.

Bristol are just here to have fun most likely, and while they would love to win, there are probably subs on the Utd bench worth more than their entire club, so…

