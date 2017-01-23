Bristol City v Man City

Bristol City take on Man City on Tuesday 23rd January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

If City don’t go through there will be much crowing, but that is generally a good sign for a team in their position. Much of the fire that fuelled Alex Ferguson came from his own sense of inferiority compared to the Liverpool greats, and just as with the Reds, and latterly United, City are starting to really piss off some of their peers with how good they really are.

For Bristol to come through they would need the performance of their lives and some Sky Blue boys to play like trash, which is possible, but a long way from likely.

