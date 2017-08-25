Bristol City v Aston Villa

Bristol City take on Aston Villa on Friday 25th August, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Villa were supposed to bounce back from their relegation faster than Steve Bruce’s beer gut when he and Gary Pallister are comparing girth, but last season didn’t turn out that way after all as the midlands side struggled. Traditionally the biggest team in their neck of the woods, Villa have been in steady decline for well over a decade now, and it’s sad to say it’s not even surprising to see them at this level anymore.

As for Bristol, they’ll love this one, and want to get one over on their wealthy opponents if possible. Tune in to see if they can.

