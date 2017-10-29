Brighton v Southampton

Brighton take on Southampton on Sunday 29th October, 2017, with kickoff at 13:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

These two are sort-of the default members of the south coast derby since Portsmouth went from being a big club to a big joke. Southampton are doing ok under their former Liverpool assistant-turned manager, but could be way better in reality, especially if they hadn’t ruined their squad mentality with some stubborn summer work.

Brighton are twelfth, which isn’t too bad, and only two spots behind the Saints, meaning that of the two they deserve infinitely more credit for their work so far this term.

