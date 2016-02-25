Brighton v Reading

Brighton take on Reading on Saturday 25th February, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sport 1.

It’s all go at the top of the Championship today as Brighton take on Reading after two of the top six clashed at lunchtime. The southerners are sitting second in the table at the time of writing, behind only Newcastle, while Reading are fourth and really enjoying their season under Jaap Stam it must be said.

Neither are on sparkling form, but Reading have only won one of their last four, and to make that two from five here will take an enormous effort from them. Either way, this should be a great contest and well worth watching.

