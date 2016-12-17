Brighton v QPR

Brighton take on QPR on Tuesday 27th December, 2016, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Two of the bigger teams in the Championship spring into action after watching the leaders play on Boxing Day, with Brighton from the top half taking on QPR from the basement. For a team that boasted about having the richest owners in the world a few years ago Rangers have really failed to make anything of themselves lately, and the bottom third of the Championship table isn’t their ideal holiday location.

A win for Rangers would be a Christmas miracle, so whatever you do don’t bet on it if you actually want to finish the day richer than you started it.

Brighton v QPR is LIVE on Sky Sports 1.