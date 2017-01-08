Brighton v Palace

Brighton take on Palace on Monday 8th January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Monday night football is more a staple of American sports if we are honest, but with massive games like Palace v Brighton on it may only be a matter of time before we start to love it here too…in all seriousness though, this is a fairly meaningless game for both teams, and the loser will have little to worry about if that sacrifice means they stay alive for another Premier League season.

Rather amusingly, a couple of Palace players recently sustained injuries trying to hurt Kevin De Bruyne, one of them being the already loathsome Jason Puncheon, so maybe karma is real.

