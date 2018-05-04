Brighton v Man Utd

Brighton take on Man Utd on Friday 4th May, 2018, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

There are three games left in the Premier League for Brighton, and they are five points clear of the relegation zone, which is pretty much their entire focus at this point. As for United, they have exactly one game left to care about, and it’s not in the league, with the club already having secured Champions League football for next season.

The away side will probably moan a lot either way, but this is a real chance for Brighton to confirm their place in the top division in style, if they have the ability to take it.

