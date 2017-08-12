Brighton v Man City

Brighton take on Man City on Saturday 12th August, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

New money meets new money, although for Brighton the cash only went as far as a new stadium, not five million fullbacks and the majority of the Brazil youth team. That is obviously an exaggeration, and City may be done for the summer unless Danny Rose is actually available, but the gap in finances between these two is still considerable.

If City lose it will be a big deal, but if they don’t people will say Brighton are fine, and shouldn’t be judge, regardless of the scoreline. It’s tough at the top.

