Brighton v Chelsea

Brighton take on Chelsea on Saturday 20th January, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

With any luck, the main headlines around this game will be sporting, and we won’t have any stories about Chelsea fans letting themselves or the club down, but there is a chance that we’ll have to endure more embarrassment. The Blues finished their cup tie with Norwich with nine men, and will miss Alvaro Morata here, but that won’t bother Brighton one bit.

The home team will be far more interested in making sure they score the goals they need themselves, something they’ve not found easy of late, but that’s easier said than done against Conte’s team.

Brighton v Chelsea is LIVE on Sky Sports.