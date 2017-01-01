Brighton v Bournemouth

Brighton take on Bournemouth on Monday 1st January, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

If you want a laugh this week, go on twitter and search for ‘Dunk’ and ‘VVD’. According to some of the experts at sites like Goal, IndyKalia and other such luminaries, there is little difference between the world record-costing Dutchman and Brighton’s centre back. If you go one step further and just search for stupid on purpose, you can even hear Neil Warnock saying Sol Bamba is better.

Dunk is a very good defender, of course, and Brighton are in a good spot, but three losses in their last five do paint a picture that needs improvement.

