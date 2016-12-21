Brentford v Norwich

Brentford take on Norwich on Saturday 31st December, 2016, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Mid table clashes abound as Brentford, in meh position in the SkyBet Championship take on Norwich, who are basically in the same spot. Sure, there are numbers that accurately describe their exact position, but the word ‘meh’ also seems to do the job, giving us the emotional state of a group of fans that probably expected a bit more, especially in the case of Norwich.

The Canaries will have a harder time if they decide to change manager due to some fairly unintelligent work by the board, but things probably aren’t at that stage yet.

Brentford v Norwich is LIVE on Sky Sports 1.