Brentford v Leeds

Brentford take on Wolves on Saturday 4th November, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

It’d be great to say we round off the action with a tip top clash from the Championship, but we love you too much to lie, so we’ll be honest. Leeds are in seventh, which is about standard for a team that has made an art form out of nearly getting promoted and then falling away like Harvey Weinstein’s ‘associates’, who once called them friends, after the latest headlines.

Apparently that’s not a suitable joke for any human being, but luckily we’re only football fans here, and used to the terrible sights we see on a daily basis. Like Leeds versus Brentford on a Saturday evening.

Brentford v Wolves is LIVE on Sky Sports.