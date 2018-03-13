Brentford v Cardiff

Brentford take on Cardiff on Tuesday 13th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

While the money competition swirls in the higher echelons, the Championship rolls along and continues to entertain, albeit not as much every year as we’d hope. Some years this is the most unpredictable competition going, and while it’s not the Bundesliga yet, it’s fair to say Wolves have made this season something of a formality, or at least are doing their best to do so.

If Brentford can finish strong they might sneak into the playoffs, but Cardiff are aiming higher, sitting as they do three points back on Wolves, and looking to secure automatic promotion.

Brentford v Cardiff is LIVE on Sky Sports.