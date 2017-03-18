Bournemouth v Swansea

Bournemouth take on Swansea on Saturday 18th March, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

While Swansea were once the darlings of the typical football snobs, it is more likely you’ll see those same self-satisfied onanists wearing the black and red of Bournemouth and discussing the injustice of Eddie Howe not already being England manager and Prime Minister. In fairness they are a good team, but it’s not been enough to secure forty points yet, so they are somewhat at risk.

Still, both of these sides have a gap on the clubs below, meaning that it’ll be a week or two before they get into trouble, if trouble is to be their fate at all this term.

