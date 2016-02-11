Bournemouth v Man City

Bournemouth take on Man City on Monday 13th February, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

When he was being hailed as a genius, having won ten games in a row at the start of the season, Pep Guardiola was quick to say that was premature at best, which in itself shows he is at least a genius at predicting the future. The troubled times at City are obviously not ideal, but this is the manager the club pursued for three years, and they will no more sack him that they would change their kit red.

As for Bournemouth, things are starting to level out and the eternally chipper Eddie Howe really needs something to go his way.

