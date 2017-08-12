Boro v Sheffield Utd

Boro take on Sheffield Utd on Saturday 12th August, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

After a fairly brief spell in the big boy league, Middlesbrough are back in the ranks of the nearly-theres, also-rans and other such teams that Robbie Savage would still not have been good enough for in his prime. They are up against United today, and both of these sides are historically big enough that their fans won’t want to see too many losses this term.

Obviously that is true of all fans, but Boro really should be challenging with the amount of money you get for failing in the top division these days. If not, their manager might not last long.

