Boreham v Macclesfield

Boreham take on Macclesfield on Saturday 3rd March, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The National League continues apace, much to the delight of the many fans involved at that level, we are sure. Teams like Boreham Wood and Macclesfield Town are never going to ascend the ladder and become powerhouses of the top division, but the support means they have a connection to their homes and fans that the Manchester millionaires cannot even imagine.

That won’t make this a good game of course, although it could be ok to watch, it is just a different sort of appeal to the Premier League, with the international players and polished technique.

