Bolton v Leeds

Bolton take on Leeds on Sunday 6th August, 2017, with kickoff at 16:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Both of these sides have a bit of history to think on when the nights are cold and the trophies a long way away, but this term it’s all about trying to get out of the Championship and back into the big time, where we are constantly being told the money is very, very good. Leeds need some money, and have for years, but they have looked like they might be good enough to make the jump of late too.

Whoever wins still has 45 matches to go, but starting with three points is never a bad things.

Bolton v Leeds is LIVE on Sky Sports.