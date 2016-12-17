Bolton v Gillingham

Bolton take on Gillingham on Monday 12th December, 2016, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

With a brief break from the Premier League, lasting all the way until tomorrow evening, those among us less enamoured with the national game might expect the televisions to be free for the night, but never fear, Sky are here. Bringing you the best the South East coast has to offer in the shape of Gillingham (and you thought it was rough up north) against once-royalty Bolton, the men in wide ties will never let you down.

With Bolton third in the league and Gillingham, well, nowhere, there is a lot more on the line for one side than the other.

Bolton v Gillingham is LIVE on Sky Sports 1.