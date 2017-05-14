Blackpool v Luton

Blackpool take on Luton on Sunday 14th May, 2017, with kickoff at 18:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 2.

Luton lost none of their last seven league matches, and finished third in League Two as a result of that good run, while Blackpool won three of their last four to scrape into the last playoff place. This should mean both teams come in with good self belief and we are treated to a contest of confidence, rather than the cagey rubbish we see in higher divisions.

With Wembley the prize and the pressure intense, we might see a choke here or a mistake there, but even that will be entertaining.

Blackpool v Luton is LIVE on Sky Sports 2.