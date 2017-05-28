Blackpool v Exeter

Blackpool take on Exeter on Sunday 28th May, 2017, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Not so long ago, Blackpool brought an interesting but truculent manager into the Premier League and made people take notice, and subsequently disappeared straight afterward. Today, they are trying to get out of the bottom tier of the football league system, which is a sad turn of events for a club that used to dream a lot bigger.

Exeter have none of that, just a dream of their own and one game to make it come true, but that will be enough if they can keep everything else in check emotionally and produce their best.

