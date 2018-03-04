Blackburn v Wigan

Blackburn take on Wigan on Sunday 4th March, 2018, with kickoff at 12:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Crazy as it may be to think, there was a time not long ago that both of these two could call themselves Premier League clubs, and of course one is technically a Premier League winner. We’re a long way from the days when you could spend less than £100m to win a title, but maybe not as far as Blackburn are today from the glorious outfit that upset the top tier apple cart.

Wigan will fancy themselves despite the away status, if the game goes ahead, but conditions won’t make for great football.

